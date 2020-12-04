Santa visits Pha-la-la-lomath as city lights its Christmas tree

Santa Claus took a break from seeing which kids were naughty or nice and made an early visit to Philomath on Friday evening.

“I had to drive up as far as I could in the ice and the snow and bring him back,” said Philomath Fire Chief Tom Miller.

Old Saint Nick got to the mid-valley right on time to see the city’s annual Community Christmas Tree Lighting outside the Benton County Historical Museum. The Philomath Area Chamber of Commerce held the event drive-thru style this year as a coronavirus precaution.

Candy canes, provided by Oregon State Credit Union, were given out to each child and parents got sheets of coupons for local businesses.

“Typically, that lawn is full of kids,” Miller said. “Next best thing, I guess.”

The tree lighting, in its 14th year outside the museum, is usually a 30-minute spectacle complete with carolers from the Philomath Elementary School choir as well as hot chocolate and cookies served by the neighboring College United Methodist Church.

Regardless, Santa got to wave “hi” to families who drove through the parking lot circling a 12-year-old, 50-foot sequoia draped from top to bottom with lights provided by Pacific Power and nearby Shonnard’s Nursery.