Santa visits Pha-la-la-lomath as city lights its Christmas tree

Santa Claus took a break from seeing which kids were naughty or nice and made an early visit to Philomath on Friday evening.
“I had to drive up as far as I could in the ice and the snow and bring him back,” said Philomath Fire Chief Tom Miller.
Old Saint Nick got to the mid-valley right on time to see the city’s annual Community Christmas Tree Lighting outside the Benton County Historical Museum. The Philomath Area Chamber of Commerce held the event drive-thru style this year as a coronavirus precaution.
Candy canes, provided by Oregon State Credit Union, were given out to each child and parents got sheets of coupons for local businesses.
“Typically, that lawn is full of kids,” Miller said. “Next best thing, I guess.”
The tree lighting, in its 14th year outside the museum, is usually a 30-minute spectacle complete with carolers from the Philomath Elementary School choir as well as hot chocolate and cookies served by the neighboring College United Methodist Church.
Regardless, Santa got to wave “hi” to families who drove through the parking lot circling a 12-year-old, 50-foot sequoia draped from top to bottom with lights provided by Pacific Power and nearby Shonnard’s Nursery.
Santa was even seated in style atop Philomath Fire and Rescue’s oldest engine, a 1929 Chevrolet that the city purchased back in the 1950s, draped with white Christmas lights. His buddy, Mack the Knight from the Corvallis Knights Baseball Team, also waved to the passersby while dancing to some Christmas tunes.
The show provided Philomath newcomers Jake and Amy Colvin, plus their three kids, something to do while they unpack their new house.
“It’s a nice bit of cheer,” Amy said. Plus, their youngest said it was too cold to get out of the car to sit on Santa’s lap anyway.
“We opened it up for two hours so we could have a steady flow of cars,” said Chamber of Commerce Director Shelley Niemann. Hopeful that the pandemic will abate by next year, she added, “We won’t plan this again if we don’t have to.”
Those who missed the Friday tree lightings in Philomath and Brownsville still have time to head over to Sweet Home’s ceremony, which will begin at 5 p.m. Saturday at City Hall on 3225 Main St.
Nia Tariq can be reached at 541-812-6091. Follow her on Twitter @NiaTariq.
