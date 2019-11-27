He’s making a list and checking it twice, and sending his reindeer on a pre-Christmas visit to Albany. Santa’s reindeer are paying a visit to the Albany Coastal Farms store, located at 1355 Goldfish Farm Rd. SE, Nov. 30, from 2 to 6 p.m.
The family-friendly event will have complimentary hot cocoa and snacks in keeping with the season and kids can write letters to Santa Claus at the store, with the assurance that the letters will be sent with the reindeer when they return to the North Pole.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
The event is free and open to the public. For more information, call 541-967-3459 ext. 385 or visit www.coastalcountry.com/about/events.