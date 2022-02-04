Sami Al-Abdrabbuh steps down as school board chair to focus on campaign

Sami Al-Abdrabbuh stepped down as chair of the Corvallis school board Feb. 3. to focus on his campaign for Oregon’s 4th congressional district to replace outgoing U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio.

Sarah Finger McDonald is the new school board chair, voted in unanimously during Thursday’s meeting, Feb. 3. Luhui Whitebear will continue as co-vice chair, and Shauna Tominey was voted in as the new co-vice chair.

Al-Abdrabbuh will continue to serve as a board member and president of Oregon’s Color Caucus.

“I am running for Congress because we need a leader in DC that understands what it means to serve local communities and solve local problems,” Al-Abdrabbuh said in a news release. “After receiving such overwhelming support and encouragement since announcing my campaign, I believe we need to focus on ensuring we can take the stories and lessons we have learned together over the last five years to Congress.”

All six other board members on the Corvallis school board have endorsed Al-Abdrabbuh.

“Sami listens to community members and responds through action for positive change,” Whitebear said. “This type of leadership benefits everyone.”

Meanwhile, DeFazio has endorsed state Labor Commissioner Val Hoyle to be his successor.

