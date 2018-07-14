Beginning this winter, pregnant women will have the option of group prenatal visits at Samaritan Obstetrics & Gynecology in Corvallis.
With group visits lasting about two hours, women will have more time with their care teams and can benefit from the experiences and support of other women in their group, Samaritan Health officials said in a press release.
“This model of care, known as Centering, has been shown to have a positive impact on women’s pregnancies, birthing experiences and the health of their newborns” said Certified Nurse Midwife Emily Zeno Yeast, who was instrumental in bringing this program to Samaritan Obstetrics & Gynecology. “It brings women out of the exam room and into a comfortable group setting for their prenatal visits."
The Centering group prenatal visits bring about 10 women, who are due around the same time, together. Centering is an evidence-based model of group care that addresses the complexities of each woman’s life that affect her health and well-being, and that of her unborn baby.
Funding from the Good Samaritan Hospital Foundation, the Isabelle Siracusa Bernier and Paul Emile Bernier Endowment and the Women Investing in Samaritan Health giving circle made this program possible.
For more information on the Centering models of group prenatal care, visit centeringhealthcare.org.
