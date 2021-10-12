Samaritan recognized as ‘Digital Health Most Wired’

“Samaritan had already been a leader in incorporating technology into its clinical settings and business departments – really, throughout our entire system,” she said. “The pandemic restrictions of the past several months forced us to expand our parameters and allowed us to be forward-thinking in how we serve our patients and our health care team.”

CHIME President and CEO Russell Branzell said digital transformation in health care has accelerated to an unprecedented level since 2020. He said the next few years will bring a wave of innovation that empowers health care consumers and will astound the industry.

“The Most Wired program recognizes the outstanding digital leaders who have paved the way for this imminent revolution in health care,” Branzell said. “Their trailblazing commitment to rapid transformation has set an example for the entire industry in how to pursue a leadership vision with determination, brilliant planning and courage to overcome all challenges.”

More than 36,600 organizations were represented in the 2021 Digital Health Most Wired program, which includes four separate surveys: acute care, ambulatory care, long-term care and international acute. The surveys assessed the adoption, integration and impact of technologies in health care organizations at all stages, from early development to industry leading.

Each participating organization received a customized benchmarking report, an overall score and scores for individual levels in eight segments: infrastructure; security; business/disaster recovery; administrative/supply chain; analytics/data management; interoperability/population health; patient engagement; and clinical quality/safety. Participants can use the report and scores to identify strengths and opportunities for improvement. Participants also received certification based on their overall performance, with level 10 being the highest.

