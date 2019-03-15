The Samaritan Cancer Program is offering a nutrition series for cancer survivors called “That’s My Farmer” that teaches healthy shopping, eating locally and the impact of fresh, wholesome foods.
The series offers participants vouchers for fresh produce from the farmers market, presentations from registered dietitians with the Samaritan Cancer Program, plus more. Local cancer survivors are welcome, no matter where they received treatment.
Sessions begin April 24 in Corvallis with other options throughout the mid-Willamette Valley available. Sessions take place at Samaritan-affiliated locations and local farmers markets:
• Corvallis: Wednesdays, 5:30 to 7 p.m. and Saturdays, 9 to 10 a.m., April 24 to May 22, in the Samaritan Pastega Regional Cancer Center, conference rooms 1 and 2.
• Albany: Tuesdays, 5:30 to 7 p.m. and Saturdays, 9 to 10 a.m., June 11 to July 9 in Samaritan Albany General Hospital, Reimer conference room.
• Lebanon: Tuesdays, 5:30 to 7 p.m. and Thursdays, 5 to 6 p.m., Aug. 27 to Sept. 24, in Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital, conference rooms B/C
The cost to enroll is $20 per cancer survivor.
Registration is required, and preference will be given to first-time participants.
For more information or to register, contact the Samaritan Cancer Resource Center at CancerResourceCenter@samhealth.org or by calling 541-768-2171 or 541-812-5888.