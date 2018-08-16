Mid-valley nonprofit organizations interested in applying for social accountability funding from Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center are invited to submit a full proposal no later than 4 p.m. on Sept. 21. Proposal applications can be completed online at samhealth.org/GrantFunding.
A complete proposal must address one of Samaritan Health Services' goals and priorities and should include a project description, identify how the project will address health equity, identify the target population the project is addressing and have measurable outputs.
Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center’s goals and priorities are:
• Healthy families: Increase physical activity, fitness and access to nutritious foods; priorities in the goal are poverty, obesity and food insecurity.
• Increase access to medical, dental and mental health supports and services in the community. In addition to those access issues, goal priorities include chronic disease, alcohol abuse and tobacco use.
• Increase social supports and networks for families. Priorities include homelessness, housing costs, employment, domestic violence, parent education, safe communities, literacy, higher education, environmental issues and transportation.
• Increase services and supports for children. Priorities are child abuse and neglect, child care availability and after-school activities.
• Increase services and supports for adolescents. Priorities include K-12 education, juvenile crime, teen pregnancy, parent education, alcohol abuse and tobacco use.
• Increase social support for seniors. Priorities include access to mental health care and dental care along with chronic disease, housing costs and transportation.
Agencies that are planning to apply are encouraged to attend a meeting on Monday, Aug. 20, at 9 a.m. at Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital, conference rooms A-D.
For questions, contact JoAnn Miller, director of Community Health Promotion, at 541-768-7330 or jomiller@samhealth.org, or Rochelle Hazelton at 541-768-7330 or rhazelton@samhealth.org.
