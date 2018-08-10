Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Samaritan Health Services is offering its first SamCamp for incoming eighth-grade students interested in health care careers. 

The two-day event is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 29, and Thursday, Aug. 30, at Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital. The camp will include hands-on stations, team-building activities, facility tours, career workshops, CPR training and more. 

Students are invited to apply by Monday, Aug. 13. The first 15 students will be accepted.

SamCamp costs $25 per student, which includes lunch and snacks on both days, a camp T-shirt and a certificate of completion. Scholarships are available based on need.

