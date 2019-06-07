Samaritan Health Plans has a new chief executive officer.
Bruce Butler has been named to fill the CEO’s job after a six-month national search, Samaritan Health Services announced this week.
He succeeds Kelley Kaiser, who moved into the position of chief administrative officer for Samaritan Health in October.
A division of Samaritan Health Services, Samaritan Health Plans is a multifaceted organization. It operates the InterCommunity Health Network Coordinated Care Organization, which manages Medicaid coverage for Oregon Health Plan members in Linn, Benton and Lincoln counties.
It also sells a Medicare Advantage insurance plan for residents of the three-county area and provides group health care coverage for employers throughout the state, including the self-insured Samaritan Health Services.
Butler comes to the job with more than 20 years of management experience in the field, most recently as CEO of Valley Health Plans in San Jose, California. Before that, he held leadership positions at Presbyterian Health Plan in Albuquerque and the University of California’s Division of Health Sciences and Services in Oakland.
Butler holds a master of business administration degree from the University of Chicago and a bachelor’s degree from Stanford University.