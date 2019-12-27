Samaritan limits hospital visitors to lower flu risk

With flu season in full swing, Samaritan Health Services is limiting visitors in birthing centers and pediatric units at its five hospitals in Linn, Benton and Lincoln counties, the health care network announced this week.

Starting Monday, visitors under the age of 12 will not be allowed unless they are well siblings of the infant or child. People who are sick are also prohibited from visiting pediatric and maternity units, and there is a limit of five visitors for patients in active labor.

The restrictions affect Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis, Samaritan Albany General Hospital, Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital, Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital in Newport and Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital in Lincoln City.

Children and pregnant women are at high risk for complications from influenza and flu-like illnesses, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Limiting visitors during flu season is intended to reduce the risk to this vulnerable population.

All visitors to Samaritan facilities are urged to follow infection control measures, including covering coughs and sneezes, washing hands frequently, getting a seasonal flu shot and staying home if you’re sick.

