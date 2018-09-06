LEBANON — The overarching goal of Samaritan Health Services is to build healthy communities, according to CEO Doug Boysen.
But there is one factor which is hindering the pursuit of that goal.
“There’s no question that substance abuse and addiction are barriers to building healthy communities,” Boysen said.
Samaritan Health Services took a first step toward better addressing that issue on Thursday with the official launch of its capital campaign for construction of the new Samaritan Treatment and Recovery Services center in Lebanon.
The estimated total cost of the 16-bed residential and outpatient facility is $4 million. So far, $800,000 has been pledged toward construction, including a $125,000 grant from Linn County.
Boysen said Samaritan is fully committed to following through with this center and has a site in place as well as a design, program leadership, and clinical staff.
The center will be constructed at the corner of Santiam Highway and Main Street, across from Ixtapa Mexican Restaurant.
Construction will begin, he said, as soon as $2 million is committed to the project.
Marty Cahill, the CEO of Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital, said drug addiction is an issue throughout the country, with an economic cost of $450 billion a year. In Oregon, he said, drug addiction is a $6 billion per year problem.
Cahill said Oregon has the sixth-worst addiction rate in the country, but is second-to-last in the availability of treatment services.
“Our goal is to create new options for those struggling with addiction,” Cahill said, adding that this facility will take a highly structured, evidence-based approach.
Linn County Commissioner Roger Nyquist said the board fully supports construction of the facility and is especially happy that it is being located in Linn County.
He noted that the county’s drug and alcohol treatment team regularly sees individuals who need a place to pursue in-patient treatment, but there are no spaces available at that time.
“We need to have open beds for people when they are ready,” Nyquist said.
Construction of this facility is the top fundraising priority for Samaritan and three of its foundations — the Lebanon Community Hospital Foundation, the Albany General Hospital Foundation and the Good Samaritan Hospital Foundation — will work together to raise the funds.
For more information on how to contribute to the project or to make a contribution, go online to samhealth.org/Giving or call 1-844-768-4256.