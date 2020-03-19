Samaritan imposes tighter visitor rules

Samaritan Health Services has further tightened visitor restrictions at its five mid-valley hospitals and all of its outpatient facilities, eliminating most visits entirely in an effort to reduce the risk of transmitting the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

Effective immediately, patients are allowed to receive visitors at one of Samaritan’s hospitals or outpatient facilities only if the patient is:

• Under 18.

• In labor.

• Arriving by ambulance at the emergency room.

• Near the end of life.

• Having a same-day procedure.

• Incapacitated or in need of transportation, emotional or physical support.

In addition, each patient who meets the criteria will be limited to a single visitor, who must be over the age of 12 and in good health.

The new rules are significantly more restrictive than regulations announced last week by Samaritan Health Services, which operates five hospitals, numerous medical clinics and other health care facilities in Linn, Benton and Lincoln counties.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0