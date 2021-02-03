Samaritan Health workers in two facilities agree to new union deals

Almost 200 Samaritan Health Services workers at two hospitals have agreed to new three-year contracts.

The new collective bargaining agreements for certain workers at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis and Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital in Newport are retroactive to last year and guarantee across-the-board raises, financial assistance for medical bills in collections and paid time off following COVID-19 exposure. The contracts also give approximately 80% of covered workers additional raises to bring them closer to market value, said Tara Noftsier, communications director for Service Employees International Union Local 49.

“We were united and strong, and we were able to win our largest raises ever,” Sheri Khan, a cook at Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital in Newport, said in a news release from the union. “Now we'll be able to live in the community where we work and give more to our local economy.”

Noftsier said Khan was being paid $2.50 less per hour than Khan’s sister, who does the same job at a different Samaritan facility. The new contracts will help close those kinds of gaps, Noftsier said.

SEIU Local 49, which represents more than 800 employees of Samaritan Health Services, said the new contract will allow workers to better serve people in need during the pandemic.