Samaritan Health workers in two facilities agree to new union deals

Almost 200 Samaritan Health Services workers at two hospitals have agreed to new three-year contracts.
The new collective bargaining agreements for certain workers at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis and Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital in Newport are retroactive to last year and guarantee across-the-board raises, financial assistance for medical bills in collections and paid time off following COVID-19 exposure. The contracts also give approximately 80% of covered workers additional raises to bring them closer to market value, said Tara Noftsier, communications director for Service Employees International Union Local 49.
“We were united and strong, and we were able to win our largest raises ever,” Sheri Khan, a cook at Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital in Newport, said in a news release from the union. “Now we'll be able to live in the community where we work and give more to our local economy.”
Noftsier said Khan was being paid $2.50 less per hour than Khan’s sister, who does the same job at a different Samaritan facility. The new contracts will help close those kinds of gaps, Noftsier said.
SEIU Local 49, which represents more than 800 employees of Samaritan Health Services, said the new contract will allow workers to better serve people in need during the pandemic.
“We always appreciate the opportunity to sit with our employees through the process,” Samaritan Health said in a statement Wednesday. “We are happy we reached an agreement that meets the needs of the employees and the medical center.”
Employees including respiratory therapists, phlebotomists, dietary workers, radiologic technologists and certified nursing assistants are covered by the new contracts.
Noftsier said the contracts also contain language that would give workers benefits such as child care subsidies and hazard pay or bonuses if other Samaritan facilities start providing those benefits.
The union said the new contracts make wages and benefits more competitive at the Newport and Corvallis hospitals and added it will be attempting to negotiate similar deals for two other employee groups, one at Good Sam and the other at Samaritan Albany General Hospital.
