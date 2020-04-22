Samaritan Health Services ramps up coronavirus testing for patients

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Samaritan Health Services announced it will expand COVID-19 testing by using its telehealth program to screen concerned patients with symptoms.

“We are happy to be able to offer testing to a wider group of patients,” said Dr. Adam Brady, with Samaritan Infectious Disease. “We hope increased testing availability will further help reduce the spread of the virus and help our communities get a better sense of how the disease is spreading.”

On Monday, the health system said in a news release that it has enough testing supplies and personal protective equipment to ramp up testing in Benton, Linn and Lincoln counties. After completing a doctor's visit — preferably through a virtual appointment — and getting an order for a test, patients with symptoms of coronavirus infection would be sent to a temporary testing site.

“By calling ahead or completing a telehealth visit, we can ensure that we are taking the appropriate precautions to keep you and our staff safe,” Brady said in the news release.

According to Samaritan officials, if a patient is advised to be tested, they would be contacted to schedule a date, time and location for the test. There are temporary sites in Corvallis, Depoe Bay and Lebanon for now, and more are being developed. People without an appointment will be turned away.