Samaritan Health Services spent $160.8 million on community benefit activities last year, the regional health care system said Wednesday in announcing the release of its 2018 annual report.
Based in Corvallis, Samaritan operates five hospitals, 80 physician clinics, several health insurance plans, four fitness centers and other businesses employing about 5,100 people in Linn, Benton and Lincoln counties.
As a tax-exempt nonprofit entity, Samaritan is required by law to provide a certain amount of charity care and other benefits to the areas in which it operates. Last year’s tally was $156.4 million.
Charity care for uninsured patients totaled $14.3 million in 2018, up $2.2 million from the year before.
That number was much higher before Medicaid eligibility was expanded in 2013, said Julie Manning, Samaritan’s vice president for marketing, public relations and community health promotion.
“In our region alone, that brought 30,000 people onto Medicaid,” Manning said.
As a result, Samaritan’s costs for uncompensated care plunged from $22.8 million in 2013 to $9.6 million the following year, Manning said. Since then, however, the figures have slowly begun to creep up again.
“Ninety-five percent of Oregonians have insurance now, so it’s holding together,” she said. “But we have started to see charity care kick back up somewhat.”
Manning said the reasons for that increase could include the growing number of people in “gig economy” jobs with no benefits, as well as the rise in high-deductible health plans, which could result in charitable write-offs for people who show up at the hospital insured but unable to pay out-of-pocket costs.
The lion’s share of Samaritan’s community benefit expenses, however, go to cover the unpaid costs of public insurance programs.
Last year, the health care system wrote off $119.3 million in unpaid costs of treating patients covered by Medicare and the Oregon Health Plan, the state’s version of Medicaid. That represents Samaritan’s estimate of the difference between the actual cost of care and the reimbursement rates paid by Medicare and Medicaid.
That number is down slightly from 2017, when Samaritan reported $120.8 million in unpaid costs of public programs.
In other community benefits for 2018, Samaritan Health Services reported spending:
• $10 million in subsidized health services, the estimated loss incurred in providing emergency and trauma care, behavioral health services, hospice care and other program areas that don’t generate profits.
• $8.2 million for health professions education, which compensates attending physicians and nurses who supervise medical residents and nursing trainees in Samaritan hospitals.
• $3 million in cash and in-kind contributions to needy individuals and charitable organizations. That figure includes $450,000 in “social accountability” grants awarded to more than 40 community agencies in the tri-county area.
• $2.5 million in community health improvement services such as free classes, clinics and workshops.
• $2.3 million toward community-building activities such as funding the Samaritan Early Learning Center, which provides subsidized child care in Lincoln City.
• $754,000 on clinical trials and other research activities.
• $402,000 in overhead costs associated with providing community benefit activities.