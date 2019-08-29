Ward 9 Councilor Andrew Struthers hosted a precinct meeting Thursday night to talk about expansion plans for the Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center and other issues affecting the ward.
He never got to the other issues.
A full-house of 60 people filled a meeting room at the hospital to hear about Samaritan’s plans and ask questions. And more questions, some of them the same questions worded slightly differently. For 1 hour and 40 minutes.
Samaritan is planning to add three three-story buildings and a parking lot to 17.3 acres of land at the north end of its Corvallis acreage. The buildings will house a wide range of hospital services.
Audience members, however, expressed little interest in what Samaritan is building on the acreage. Instead, those present wanted to talk about traffic issues on Northwest Satinwood Drive, which feeds into the hospital complex from the south end, and the new transportation amenities planned for the Highway 99 side of the campus.
Samaritan officials, however, do not control either Satinwood, which is a city street, or the highway, which is governed by the Oregon Department of Transportation.
Audience members did respond positively to the Highway 99 plan, which calls for a new intersection of the highway and Elks Drive about 250 feet north of where they currently meet.
Elks would be rerouted to meet the highway at an intersection that would have a traffic signal. Ninth Street, instead of dead-ending at Elks, would continue north and merge into Samaritan Drive.
Audience members also expressed concerns about Samaritan’s plans for the other 68 or so acres it owns to the north of the expansion site. An earlier proposal for the entire 85 acres included housing and a complicated swap of some Samaritan acreage for adjacent city open space. Samaritan pulled back from that plan amid concerns about the land swap, but audience members noted that the Satinwood traffic challenge would worsen if housing were added to the mix.
Hospital CEO Becky Pape said that the organization had plenty on its plate with the fundraising required for the expansion and that it had no current plans for housing on the other acreage.
None of the changes will happen quickly.
Project manager Lyle Hutchens said that the first steps, scheduled for late this year or early next year, will be utilities work and the rerouting of Elks and Ninth. The traffic signal at the new Elks-Highway 99 corner likely would not be operational until 2023.
Two other little-discussed pieces of the expansion puzzle also were mentioned.
Samaritan noted plans to double the size of the Pastega House cancer center from 12 rooms to 24. Ground was broken a couple of weeks ago and the hospital hopes to have an open house at the expanded facility by next summer.
Also, Samaritan vice president of public relations and development Julie Manning made a presentation on possible trail possibilities that might exist in the region.
Samaritan has met with city, Benton County and Greenbelt Land Trust officials to discuss recreational opportunities on the original 300-acre Owens Farm property, whose pieces are owned by Samaritan, the city and the land trust. In addition, Benton County controls the Jackson-Frazier Wetland on the east side of Highway 99.
Manning said that discussions are in the early stages and that no timelines have been set or decisions have been made.