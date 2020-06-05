Salvation Army to distribute emergency food boxes for families

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Salvation Army, along with Albany Christian Leaders Fellowship, will distribute 800 emergency food boxes with 10+ meals, for families with the City of Albany. Boxes will include items such as fresh produce, milk, eggs and frozen meat.

Families interested in receiving emergency food boxes are asked to follow a two-step process.

Sign Up:

• Sign up for large food boxes (quantity based on family size). Bring ID and current utility or water bill.

• Tues., June 9, from 9:15 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Grocery Outlet Bargain Market, 1950 14th Ave. SE, Albany

Pick Up:

• Pick up large food boxes. Bring golden ticket received at sign up.

• Fri., June 12, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., by appointment time given at sign up, at The Salvation Army, 345 Columbus St. SE, Albany.

In order to maintain social distancing, all are required to come by vehicle for sign-up and pick-up. For information or questions call 541-928-4774.

