Along the bank of the South Santiam River, on the first day that felt like fall in the Willamette Valley, schoolchildren gathered around to look at the body.
It had been frozen overnight for this very occasion and when it was pulled from the black plastic bag, a collective “eww” rang out and some children doubled over in a faux attempt to vomit. But they all had one word to describe how it felt: slimy.
The frozen salmon had been donated by the local hatchery and the children had been bused into Sweet Home from Albany on Tuesday as part of a field trip series hosted by the Linn Benton Salmon Watch and the Calapooia Watershed Council.
“They love it,” said Timber Ridge Elementary School teacher Robin Campbell. “It’s early in the year, so it’s our first field trip and they love it. It ties in to a trip we do in the spring and into outdoor school they’ll go to in sixth grade.”
Approximately 50 fifth-graders descended into Andrew Wiley Park in Sweet Home just after 10 a.m. on Tuesday, one of the last few classes to do so as the program, which has been running since September, winds down.
Students are divided into four groups and spend about three hours at the park learning about salmon biology, the riparian area around the river, water quality and microorganisms.
“At the end I sometimes ask what was everyone’s favorite and a few kids will raise their hand for water quality,” said Kristin Daly, the education projects manager for the Calapooia Watershed Council.
But the big draw is salmon biology.
Kids circle around two salmon carcasses at the water’s edge and take turns holding the animal before it’s cut open and they get a chance to look inside for eggs and organs.
Normally the groups gather along Wiley Creek but the rainfall this year kept the creek running too high and fast, so students have been gathering at spots along the Santiam, Daly said — and they haven’t minded.
“Anything getting near the water, they like,” she said.
To test water quality, students donned goggles and caught water in test tubes. They learned about dissolved oxygen and why salmon like it.
According to Campbell, the lessons on environment and salmon tied into curriculum the students are learning in the classroom. This week, it was food webs — which was obvious when hands shot up on the boat ramp to answer the question: Why do salmon die when they return to fresh water?
The best guess from several fifth graders: Because they had completed their food chain. The real answer, according to Linn Benton Salmon Watch member Collin McCandless, science hasn’t figured it out yet.
Students from around Albany and Corvallis have been taking part in the field trip. Liberty will finish out Albany’s participation with an Oct. 8 trip.