A Salem woman was arraigned Tuesday in Benton County Circuit Court on charges that she tried to fill a prescription she altered at Rice’s Pharmacy in Corvallis.
Haley Ann Lynch, 29, entered not guilty pleas to charges of tampering with drug records and acquiring a controlled substance by fraud.
According to a probable cause affidavit in the case, Lynch was participating in the Milestones rehabilitation program in early February when she was given a prescription for 12 Norco pills after a minor procedure at the Gentle Dental in Albany. When Lynch tried to fill the prescription at Rice’s Pharmacy, it reportedly had been altered by adding an additional digit so that it was for 112 pills of Norco, a combination of Tylenol and hydrocodone.
A Rice’s employee thought the number of pills prescribed seemed suspicious and called the dentist who had written it. The dentist then called police. An investigating Corvallis Police Department officer concluded the prescription had been altered and reportedly found surveillance footage showing Lynch turning in the prescription.
The officer then reportedly learned Lynch had moved to Salem following the completion of her treatment program and had a warrant issued for her arrest.
Before her arraignment this week, Lynch had been lodged in the Coffee Creek Correctional Facility. Lynch is currently being held in the Benton County Jail and is scheduled for a plea and sentencing hearing May 6.