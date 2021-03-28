Salem police urge people to avoid Capitol area due to protest, counterprotest

The Salem Police Department is urging residents and visitors to stay away from the Capitol Mall area due to a protest, and saying that 150 to 200 heavily armed participants are in the area.

Opposing protestors are expected to arrive in large numbers, increasing the risk to public safety, according to a tweet from the SPD at about 2:30 p.m.

The agency announced on Twitter that it had received reports that vehicles driving past the Capitol are being struck with balloons filled with pain and green lasers are being pointed at drivers.

Those observing criminal behavior should immediately move to a safe location and call 911, according to the SPD.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0