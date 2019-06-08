A Salem man suffered serious injuries in a Saturday morning semitruck crash at the Interstate 5 exit to U.S. Highway 20 in Albany.
The crash was reported shortly before 7 a.m.
According to an Oregon State Police report, 58-year-old Steven Howard was driving northbound when he collided with the impact barrier between the northbound travel lanes and exit 233 off ramp.
The truck skidded and rolled onto its side in the exit lane. A large field of debris blocked the off ramp and both northbound lanes.
Howard was transported to the Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis with serious injuries.
The crash resulted in spilled oil and cargo, but no other hazardous materials, according to an on-scene Albany Fire Department battalion chief. A hazmat team worked to contain the spill. As of 3 p.m. Saturday, cleanup efforts were ongoing.
Personnel from the Albany Fire Department, Oregon State Police and Oregon Department of Transportation responded to the scene.
Drivers can check TripCheck.com or call 511 for current road conditions.