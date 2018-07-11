Subscribe for 17¢ / day
STOCK PIX Linn County Courthouse
Buy Now

A Salem man was sentenced to more than six years in prison on Tuesday in Linn County Circuit Court.

Elson Danga Schmidt, 40, pleaded no contest to a charge of first-degree sex abuse last month.

Schmidt was already in the custody of the Oregon Department of Corrections. He appeared via videoconference for the Tuesday hearing.

Per terms of a plea deal, another charge of first-degree sex abuse, a count of second-degree sex abuse and two charges of third-degree sex abuse were dismissed.

Schmidt will be required to register as a sex offender.

The crime that Schmidt was convicted of occurred on July 8, 2016, and the victim was a girl younger than 16.

Schmidt was arraigned on an indictment in the case in March 2017. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office was the investigating agency.

In a separate case, in May 2017, Schmidt pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal mistreatment in Marion County Circuit Court and was sentenced to three years in prison.

Kyle Odegard

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments