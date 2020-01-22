Salem man sentenced to prison for sex abuse

A Salem man was sentenced to 4½ years in the custody of the Oregon Department of Corrections for sex crimes during a hearing on Wednesday morning in Linn County Circuit Court.

Neil Dwayne Arnold III, 20, pleaded guilty earlier this month as part of a negotiated settlement to two counts of first-degree sex abuse. The crimes were by forcible compulsion.

“This is someone we need to protect our community from for as long as we can,” said prosecutor Michael Paul.

Arnold was between the age of 12 and 13 when he committed the crimes, so he wasn’t subject to Measure 11, Oregon’s mandatory minimum sentencing law, Paul said. Conduct before Arnold was younger than 12 wasn’t charged, but the sexual abuse occurred about 20 to 30 times over the course of years, Paul added.

The victim was a younger girl whom Arnold knew. Paul said that the victim bore the brunt of the abuse from Arnold to try and protect her sister from being molested.

The victim told a relative about the crimes in 2019. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case, and Arnold was initially arraigned in August.

“Other victims are not part of these negotiations,” Paul informed Judge David Delsman. “Those charges could be potentially out there.”