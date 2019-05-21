CASCADIA — Emergency services units from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office and the Sweet Home Fire & Ambulance District assisted a 32-year-old Salem man Tuesday afternoon, after he spent the night trapped about 150 feet down an embankment.
According to Lt. Michelle Duncan of the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Dustin Lund was reported missing sometime over the weekend. About 5:30 p.m. Monday, Linn County deputies found his 2016 Hyundai Sonata near a timber company property gate on Dobbin Creek Road south of Cascadia.
Duncan said the deputies searched for several hours Monday and then resumed the search Tuesday morning, along with members of Lund’s family.
Duncan said Lund was found about 11:30 a.m. He was transported to Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital by the Sweet Home Fire and Ambulance District.
Lund did not appear to have any major injuries, officials said.