Salem Avenue in Albany closed for sewer work

Salem Avenue in Albany is closed from Waverly Drive to Albany Avenue through Dec. 22 due to continuing work on the Cox Creek sewer interceptor, according to a news release from the city of Albany.

The walking path around Waverly Lake also will be partially closed through Jan. 31 due to the project.

The city announced a traffic detour this week that will remain in effect while crews install a portion of a 30-inch sewer mainline.

Traffic will detour around the closure on Waverly Drive, Pacific Boulevard and Albany Avenue, the city said. Residents and businesses in the area will have access but drivers should expect congestion in the area.

The city also noted that Albany Transit passengers who use the bus stop within the closed off area should utilize the stop on Salem Avenue at Waverly Drive or on Airport Road near Carl’s Jr.

The Cox Creek interceptor project will see undersized pipes replaced from the city’s water reclamation facility to east of Interstate 5. The road closure is part of the first phase of the project would should be completed within two months.

