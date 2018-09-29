South Albany High School is inviting students and their families to attend Family Night from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 1, in the school commons, 3705 Columbus St. SE.
This year's theme is "New Day, New Name, Same Family."
The event starts with an hour of work with counselors to help students complete federal financial aid forms, in rooms 609, 610 and 11-01.
At 5:30, Interim Principal Nate Muñoz will welcome visitors and invite all to take part in a spaghetti dinner, teacher meetings and opportunities to learn about activities, athletics and clubs.
For more information, contact Assistant Principal Richard Shaw at 541-967-4522.