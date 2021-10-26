Safety improvements to Richardson Gap Road & Hwy 226 continue

A dangerous stretch of highway near Scio just got safer, as one in a series of tweaks came online last week.

The Linn County Road Department and the Oregon Department of Transportation are focusing efforts on the intersection of Richardson Gap Road and Highway 226.

The latest improvements, made last week, include the installation of flashing yellow lights warning people of the dangers as they approach the intersection. In prior years, crews have also made the stop sign there larger than the standard size, 48 inches instead of 36.

“Our goal as a crew is to continue making the roads safer for all users. We leverage technology to make the roads safer and more efficient,” ODOT electrical crew member Billy Kelso said in a news release provided by the county last week. “We also encourage people to pay attention when they are driving, maybe drive like they are in a school zone.”

Other safety improvements at the intersection have already been completed over the years, including installing large stop bars (like speed bumps) at both ends of the approach, installing reflective strips atop the signs and installing an “Intersection ahead” sign.