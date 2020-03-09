Safety forum draws a crowd in Corvallis

More than 80 people gathered in the gym at Lincoln Elementary School Monday night for a forum on South Corvallis street safety, mute testimony to the angst that continues to grip the neighborhood two months after 11-year-old Rhiana Daniel was fatally struck by a motorist while using an enhanced crosswalk on South Third Street that was missing some of its warning lights.
Two bicyclists – Eric Austin and Jeremy Gruver – have been struck by cars and killed on the same block since June 2018.
“I think we’re all aware of the tragic losses that have scarred this community and left some families with holes that can’t be filled,” state Sen. Sara Gelser, D-Corvallis, said to start the meeting, which was scheduled to run for 90 minutes but stretched out to 105.
Also on hand to provide information and answer questions were officials of the Oregon Department of Transportation, Corvallis School District, Corvallis Right of Way, Living Southtown, the Benton County District Attorney’s Office, Corvallis Public Works and Corvallis Police Department.
A number of safety improvements have been made to the South Third corridor since Rhiana’s death, including upgrades to the yellow warning flashers at all four of the street’s enhanced crosswalks, removal of vegetation from pedestrian islands, reduction of speed limits, and installation of radar-equipped signs alerting drivers to how fast they’re going.
Additional safety measures are on the way.
ODOT area manager Savannah Crawford told the audience her agency has been authorized to do a long-range facilities plan for Highway 99W through Corvallis, including the South Third Street corridor, that could lay the groundwork for future safety funding.
Meanwhile, in the next three to eight months, ODOT plans to add better safety striping to the crosswalk at South Third and Chapman Place and put in a warning light for motorists approaching the crossing from the north, where sight distance is limited.
Also in the works is an illumination plan that will look at ways to improve lighting in the corridor.
“I know that people want to see more, and we’re continuing to have those conversations,” she said. “These are things we’re working on now.”
Corvallis Public Works Director Mary Steckel said her department will now put up “out of order” signs to warn crosswalk users when safety lights are missing or not working and has begun amassing a spare parts inventory to enable rapid replacement of damaged signals.
Next, the city plans to put out reflective flags at crosswalks to help pedestrians make themselves more visible to drivers and install signs reminding users to press the button to activate the flashers, then wait for traffic to stop before crossing the street. It’s also putting out crosswalk safety education messages via social media and other channels.
And Steckel urged the audience to call her department at 541-766-6916 anytime they encounter a signal that’s not working properly. An answering service staffs the line after hours and can get a message to the right city employee.
“When in doubt,” she said, “call Public Works.”
The school district also is addressing the problem. Kim Patton, the district’s facilities and transportation director, noted that the district provides both bicycle safety and crosswalk instruction to kids in elementary grades.
And yet bicyclists and pedestrians still get hit by cars, sometimes with tragic results.
Jay Thatcher of Corvallis Right of Way, a nonprofit watchdog group, showed the audience a map plotting the locations of dozens of collisions involving motor vehicles and what he called vulnerable road users.
“You can see, if you look carefully, three corridors of danger,” he said, using a laser pointer to highlight clusters of plot points along Northwest Ninth Street, Northwest Harrison Boulevard and South Third Street.
Southtown’s Rebeckah Weinsteiger noted that she’s been working with her neighbors on safety issues since 2009 and pointed to recent successes such as reduced speed limits, earning a round of applause from the audience.
Still, she added, “it’s not enough — we need to do more.”
Much of the meeting was given over to questions from the audience, with more than two dozen people quizzing the public officials present on topics ranging from rerouting truck traffic to installing red flashing lights or traffic signals at the most dangerous crossing points.
Some of the toughest questions were directed at law enforcement.
Asked why the Benton County District Attorney’s Office doesn’t prosecute drivers more aggressively in fatal crashes involving bicyclists or pedestrians, Chief Deputy DA Ryan Joslin replied that each case has to be evaluated on the available evidence.
“Every case has to be looked at based on a number of factors,” he said.
Both the Daniel and Gruver cases are still under investigation, he said.
In response to a question about the Corvallis Police Department’s enforcement of speed limits, Lt. Jeff Marr noted that the department mounted a traffic blitz in the weeks after Rhiana Daniel’s death, issuing 101 citations and 105 warnings to drivers in the South Third corridor.
But he also acknowledged that strained the department’s resources in other parts of the city.
“Complaints throughout the rest of the community compounded themselves because officers weren’t there,” he said.
Reporter Bennett Hall can be contacted at bennett.hall@lee.net or 541-812-6111. Follow him on Twitter at @bennetthallgt.