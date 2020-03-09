Safety forum draws a crowd in Corvallis

Additional safety measures are on the way.

ODOT area manager Savannah Crawford told the audience her agency has been authorized to do a long-range facilities plan for Highway 99W through Corvallis, including the South Third Street corridor, that could lay the groundwork for future safety funding.

Meanwhile, in the next three to eight months, ODOT plans to add better safety striping to the crosswalk at South Third and Chapman Place and put in a warning light for motorists approaching the crossing from the north, where sight distance is limited.

Also in the works is an illumination plan that will look at ways to improve lighting in the corridor.

“I know that people want to see more, and we’re continuing to have those conversations,” she said. “These are things we’re working on now.”

Corvallis Public Works Director Mary Steckel said her department will now put up “out of order” signs to warn crosswalk users when safety lights are missing or not working and has begun amassing a spare parts inventory to enable rapid replacement of damaged signals.