SafeHaven Humane Society is holding a pet loss support group, led by the Rev. Renee Windsor-White, a veterinary chaplain, on four Saturdays in January.
The support group will focus on coping skills and connecting attendees with people going through similarly difficult times.
The support group meeting times are 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Jan. 8, 15, 22 and 29 at the humane society, 32220 Old Highway 34, Tangent.
Admission is free. Reservations are preferred but not required. Contact Windsor-White at kodiwolf1@gmail.com or call 541-979-1952 for reservations or more information.