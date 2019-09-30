When One-Eyed Willie showed up at SafeHaven Humane Society it was unclear if his eyeball was missing or so deeply affected by infection that it wasn’t visible.
The adult cat was one of about three dozen taken from a house on the 3600 block of Thurston Street in Albany after law enforcement received a complaint of animal neglect.
According to Albany Police Department Lt. Steve Dorn, community service officers responded to the house and conditions there led them to seize at least 34 cats. Dorn said that was a preliminary number and there may have been more animals taken from the house.
“At this point, it has the potential of being a crime,” he said. “There’s a lot of other factors that go into it.”
The matter remains under investigation, he said.
Sarah Girres, marketing coordinator for SafeHaven Humane Society said the shelter originally received 22 cats around Sept. 20. Approximately 10-12 additional cats trickled in over the next few days.
“None of them was in a condition suitable to be adopted,” she said. “Some were worse than others but they all were needing medical attention.”
The cats are being held in the facility's quarantined area due, in part, to the state they arrived in.
Girres said the animals arrived “extremely dirty” and need to put on weight. Since arriving at SafeHaven, Girres said, the cats have managed to gain weight and have been cleaned. The worst case was One-Eyed Willie. Staff determined that his eye was missing but that it hadn’t been surgically removed.
All of the cats are adults but not quite seniors though their exact ages are unknown. Safe Haven has been administering vaccinations and neutering and spaying the animals since they arrived.
“It’s the worst case since I’ve been here,” Girres said, noting that she’s been on the job for two years.
The cats will eventually be available for adoption, she said, but there’s no current timetable for when.
“It will be at all different times,” Girres said. “It’s going to depend on when we get them in better health.”
Vaccinations and overall care for the cats, as well as SafeHaven’s operations, are funded by donations.