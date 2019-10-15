BENTON SHERIFF, DA GET PAY RAISES

Tuesday was a busy day for the Benton County Board of Commissioners.

In addition to authorizing staff to explore the development of a transitional housing ordinance, the commissioners:

• Approved pay increases for Sheriff Scott Jackson and District Attorney John Haroldson, retroactive to July 1. Jackson’s salary was increased by $2,394, from $119,693 to $122,087 per year, or 1% more than Undersheriff Greg Ridler makes. Haroldson’s county stipend was upped by $4,510, from $44,985 to $49,495 per year, bringing him equal with County Counsel Vance Croney.

• Discussed an effort to develop a county new logo and branding materials. The county has contracted with the Madison Avenue Collective to update the county logo. Plans call for a public engagement process when the work is farther along, with a final decision not likely to come before early next year.

• At the request of the Citizens’ Climate Lobby, voted to endorse the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, a proposal in Congress to tax carbon emissions and return the money to consumers to offset price increases.

• Approved a two-year agreement with the city of Corvallis to provide economic development services to the county. The county will pay $152,850 per year for those services.

• Approved a $60,000 payment to the Unitarian-Universalist Fellowship of Corvallis to help cover the cost of operating a seasonal men’s homeless shelter in the coming winter. The city of Corvallis will also contribute funding.

• Met as the Local Contract Review Board to consider a request for a sole-source provider contract. The board approved a $40,402 contract with Sunbelt Controls to complete heating and cooling upgrades at the Law Enforcement Center. The board decided to bypass the usual competitive bidding process because Sunbelt Controls is the only provider in the state of the parts the project was designed to use, and obtaining those parts through out-of-state vendors would increase costs to the county.