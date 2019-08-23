A church-sanctioned homeless encampment in southwest Corvallis has a new lease on life and can continue to operate for at least another 60 days.
Known as Safe Camp, the small collection of tents and tarps sprang up July 15 on a 1.35-acre sliver of property owned by the First Congregational United Church of Christ at 4515 SW West Hills Road.
The wooded parcel adjoins an overgrown tree farm that has been used illegally for decades by homeless people as a camping area. At the owner’s request, Benton County sheriff’s deputies would frequently order the campers to leave, sometimes citing them for trespassing or arresting them on warrants.
The church has made it clear that a certain number of people – the capacity of Safe Camp has been set at 21 — are welcome to camp on its property, where they have access to portable toilets, a trash bin, water from a hose and a power strip for recharging cellphones. There’s also a canopy in the parking lot that provides a covered outdoor cooking area. Residents are required to sign a contract to abide by a code of conduct.
But a number of neighbors have objected to the camp’s presence, citing concerns about fire, theft, noise, drugs, sanitation and other issues. One faction has threatened to file a lawsuit to have Safe Camp shut down.
Benton County code doesn’t specifically address camping on private property with the owner’s permission, so it wasn’t immediately clear whether the camp could continue to operate legally.
County planning and building officials met with church leaders in late July and gave them 30 days to provide a site plan and documentation of toilet facilities, waste disposal and occupancy limits or shut the camp down.
Today was the final day to meet that deadline, but church leaders made it with time to spare, according to Benton County Community Development Director Greg Verret.
“They have submitted the documentation we requested,” he said on Friday, “so we are considering it a non-land-use activity that’s allowed to continue until Oct. 24.”
The church has not stated publicly that it wants to continue operating the camp beyond that time, but the Rev. Jennifer Butler has stated the congregation feels a Christian duty to care for the poor and homeless. She has also suggested Safe Camp could serve as a pilot project to test a legal camping model as one way to address homelessness in Corvallis.
If the church decides it wants to keep Safe Camp going beyond Oct. 24, it will need land use approval from the county, according to Verret. He said the church could apply for a conditional use permit or ask for a formal code interpretation that the camp is a permitted use of its property.
“Neither of those (options) specifically allows camping,” Verret said, “but the code often leaves wiggle room.”
A request for a conditional use permit requires the county to notify nearby landowners prior to the decision, while a request for code interpretation requires notification only after a decision is reached. In either case, the decision could be appealed.
County officials have also agreed to notify the West Hills Neighborhood Association of land use actions in the case.
People who don’t own property in the immediate vicinity of the camp can ask to be added to the notification list by calling the Benton County Community Development Department at 541-766-6819, visiting the office at 360 SW Avery Ave. or filling out the contact form at the department’s website, https://www.co.benton.or.us/cd.