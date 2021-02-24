RV fire injures 3, destroys home in Lebanon

An early morning RV fire injured three people in Lebanon Wednesday after a candle was left burning overnight, according to the Lebanon Fire District.

Firefighters were dispatched at 6:28 a.m. to the scene on River Road and arrived on scene eight minutes later, the fire district said in a Wednesday press release. The RV was occupied by two adults and one child when the fire broke out.

Firefighters knocked down the blaze within 15 minutes of their arrival, but the RV was a total loss, displacing the three residents.

A 40-year-old woman who was sleeping on the couch in the RV woke up to her foot being on fire. She got her 9-year-old daughter and escaped the RV. The woman suffered burns to her foot and ankle and was transported to the hospital by a friend before firefighters arrived, according to the release. Her daughter suffered minor burns to her hand.

The other adult in the RV was initially trapped in the rear bedroom. A neighbor helped the woman break the window and escape. She was treated by paramedics at the scene for minor lacerations to her foot and ankle.

The Lebanon Fire District warned people of the dangers of unsupervised or unattended candles in the release.