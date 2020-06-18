RV damaged in fire near Lebanon
RV damaged in fire near Lebanon

  Updated
STOCK PIX Lebanon Fire Truck

Lebanon Fire

 David Patton,Democrat-Herald FILE

An RV was heavily damaged by fire while parked at a repair shop in the 31000 block of Santiam Highway south of Lebanon.

According to Lebanon Fire District Battalion Chief Brett Kibble, a passer-by noticed flames coming from the vehicle's roof and side, pulled into the shop and notified the shop owner of the fire.

No injuries were reported in the incident. The cause of the fire remains undetermined, and the RV was declared a total loss.

Lebanon responded to the incident with three engines, one medic and two chief officers.

