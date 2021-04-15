Rural vaccination efforts ramping up in Linn, Benton

Residents use the Dr. B website to sign up for a text alert that goes out if there are any extra doses left over after these clinics — usually due to cancellations or no-shows. Those who got the alert can try to secure a dose, then drive down to the clinic and get their shot.

“The reason that we started using this system is that we are dedicated to using every dose that we have,” said Rash.

Both counties’ efforts have been complicated a bit by the freeze on Johnson & Johnson vaccines that was issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week, after six women in the U.S. developed blood clots following their shots. A mishap at the company’s Baltimore facility may also have ruined 15 million doses, significantly delaying further production and delivery.

While the Johnson & Johnson vaccine accounts for the smallest portion of Oregon’s vaccine inventory, it has been helpful for these rural clinics and home visits because it requires just one dose and doesn’t need to be stored at the low temperatures that the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines require.