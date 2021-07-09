Running, fitness advocate Gerhard Behrens retires

Behrens speaks glowingly of the Northwest Middle School Cross Country Showdown, noting the rush of color as the runners start and all of the partnerships that went into it, particularly the Corvallis Parks and Recreation Department, which essentially gave up their park for most of a day.

“The race became very special,” Behrens said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Race participation has grown from about 200 to 1,000, although last fall’s race (it generally runs on the second Thursday in October) was cancelled due to the pandemic. Behrens noted that volunteers from Linus Pauling and Cheldelin middle schools baked 100 dozen cookies for the runners.

Behrens said he was thrilled to hear kids say “I’m going for the cookies this year!”

Behrens, who didn’t start his own running career until college, said he didn’t have a master plan for all these initiatives.

“These things just started to come up organically,” he said. “And it kept snowballing. It all made sense to me. I’ve had kindergartners run 100 miles per year. They learn how good it feels to do it well and they keep on doing it. It’s infectious.”

Track and field also appeals to Behrens because of its purity.