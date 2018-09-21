South Albany High School introduced its new mascot, Rowdy RedHawk, during a pep assembly for students on Friday afternoon. This was the first time the community has seen the costumed mascot, who will get the crowd revved up at sporting events. The pep assembly was held for South's crosstown rivalry football game with West Albany. South Albany announced it would change its team names from Rebels to RedHawks in May.
Breaking
Recommended
promotion
We’re writing to thank you again for your [NEWSPAPER NAME] subscription, and to share some tips and handy links that you can use to take advantage of the exciting new full-access subscription program. If you haven’t yet activated, just follow these easy steps to activate your subscription an…
promotionspotlight
Vacation photographs often capture perfect moments in favorite places. Send us your best ones by July 16 for a chance to win up to $1,000 in our Destinations Photo Contest. The top photographs submitted will also be featured in a national publication reaching more than 1 million households.
Latest Local Offers
Roberson Albany Ford