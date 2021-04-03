ROTC cadets, others chop the wood for Cookie

“We’re always looking for opportunities to reach out, give back and get involved in the community,” Plumb said. “We feel obligated to step in and help out. Community service and extra PT (physical training) for my cadets. It’s a win-win.”

Plumb said he wasn't sure exactly how many of his cadets participated. Many of them started early and then had to get back for classwork. "They are students first and cadets second," Plumb said.

The cleanup effort will help Johnson and her gleaners get ready for an inspection by Linn Benton Food Share. Good idea getting the cadets involved ... they have plenty of training in inspections.

Johnson remains philosophical about how her life has changed since racist graffiti was found on her building in February.

“They were mean, but it was a blessing,” Johnson said. “Things wouldn't have happened the way they did if not for that. I mean, look at the good that’s come of it. I’m praying for them.”

Alex Johnson was on hand to support Cookie, as were Benton County Commissioner Xan Augerot and OSU equal opportunities administrator Jason Dorsette, who also serves as president of the Albany/Corvallis chapter of the NAACP.

