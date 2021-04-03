ROTC cadets, others chop the wood for Cookie

The gift-giving continues for Cookie Johnson.
Johnson, the operator of the Marys River Gleaners facility at Corvallis’ Pioneer Park, has battled back from a racist incident at her shop and finds herself showered with affection.
First, a fund-raising drive came up with more than $10,000 to help give her a much-needed vacation. And now, fueled by the strength of the U.S. Army, Johnson has enough cut, sorted and stacked firewood to serve, well, an army.
Bright and early Friday morning, 30 to 35 cadets from Oregon State University’s Army Reserve Officer Training Corps program showed up. Bolstered by axes, chain saws and volunteers from Shaneco Timber and splitters from Philomath Rentals, they went to work on a mammoth, unsightly pile of donated logs and stumps.
It was awesome to behold. Larger pieces soon became smaller pieces as the masked cadets plowed through them with the axes while the chain saws and splitters whined away and made conversation impossible.
The splitters turned the smaller pieces into fireplace-sized bricks that a crew of cadets and volunteers stacked neatly inside a chicken wire frame.
“I am so happy,” said Johnson. “I needed to get my woodpile cleaned up.”
A pair of mayors, Albany’s Alex Johnson II (no relation) and former Philomath Mayor Eric Niemann, have spearheaded the campaigns. Niemann, who has worked with the ROTC unit on previous projects, reached out to Lt. Col. David McRae, the unit’s professor of military science, and he got Capt. Shawn Plumb and the cadets involved.
“We’re always looking for opportunities to reach out, give back and get involved in the community,” Plumb said. “We feel obligated to step in and help out. Community service and extra PT (physical training) for my cadets. It’s a win-win.”
Plumb said he wasn't sure exactly how many of his cadets participated. Many of them started early and then had to get back for classwork. "They are students first and cadets second," Plumb said.
The cleanup effort will help Johnson and her gleaners get ready for an inspection by Linn Benton Food Share. Good idea getting the cadets involved ... they have plenty of training in inspections.
Johnson remains philosophical about how her life has changed since racist graffiti was found on her building in February.
“They were mean, but it was a blessing,” Johnson said. “Things wouldn't have happened the way they did if not for that. I mean, look at the good that’s come of it. I’m praying for them.”
Alex Johnson was on hand to support Cookie, as were Benton County Commissioner Xan Augerot and OSU equal opportunities administrator Jason Dorsette, who also serves as president of the Albany/Corvallis chapter of the NAACP.
