A meeting to provide information on the Rotary Youth Exchange programs will be held at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 17, at the offices of Koontz, Perdue, Blasquez & Co., P.C., 920 Elm St. SW.
The meeting, sponsored by the Greater Albany Rotary and Albany Rotary clubs, is open to students ages 14 to 17 and their parents. Information regarding Rotary's short-term and longer term exchanges — including the exchange experience, selection process, costs and a question and answer session — will be be available.
For information contact Debbie Blasquez, youth exchange officer for Greater Albany Rotary, at dblasquez@midvalleycpa.com.