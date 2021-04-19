 Skip to main content
Rotary Club chips in $15K for foundation programs
Rotary Club chips in $15K for foundation programs

rotary-gift

Chris Quaka of the Benton Community Foundation, left, and Helen Higgins of the Rotary Club of Greater Corvallis hold up the check for $15,000 that the foundation hopes to parley into $45,000 for grants for local children and youth.

 Provided photo

The Rotary Club of Greater Corvallis has donated $15,000 to the Benton Community Foundation and is calling on the community to help raise that total to $45,000.

The goal of the fund-raising is for the foundation to have more funds for grants that assist local children and youth.

“We’re wanting to inspire other service groups, and individuals, to help close the gap on the amount of grant requests made to BCF in comparison to the money they have to give,” said Rotary Club President Helen Higgins.

The club and the foundation hope the community will chip in to raise the total amount to $45,000 by May 14.

Those considering making a gift toward the Benton Community Foundation match can go to https://secure.bcfgives.org/donate.html and, in the menu under the fourth option in donating to an existing fund, click on the Rotary Community Grant Match 2021.

“Over the last year,” said Higgins, “our club has been creatively adapting to the limitations of the pandemic by moving events virtual, like the drive-through Halloween tunnel, the holiday craft fair, and Easter Bunny visits to Rotarian families and local businesses. Now we have chosen to help fill the gap in meeting the foundation’s many child- and youth-related grant requests.”

Benton Community Foundation Executive Director Chris Quaka said, “This gift will help address the fact that for every three dollars requested of us for youth programs, there is one dollar to meet that need. It was great to get a call from Helen on behalf of the Rotary Club to partner on this $15,000 and develop a matching gift challenge from other service clubs and community members.”

Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.

