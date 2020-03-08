Roses and Raspberries (March 8)

To which we can only add: amen.

• ROSES to a couple of veterans whose names were recently added to the roll of honor at Timber-Linn Memorial Park in Albany.

Cpl. Sidney Montgomery of the 26th Infantry became Albany’s first World War I casualty when he was killed in France on Oct. 8, 1918, barely a month before the armistice was signed.

Sgt. William Crocker Jr. of Corvallis, an aircraft gunner with the 343rd Bomb Squadron, 98th Bombardment Group, survived two years of duty in World War II only to be shot down on June 1, 1951, during the Korean War. Crocker was flying on a B-29 tasked with bombing rail bridges in North Korea when his plane was hit by enemy fire and went into a spin. Four parachutes were spotted in the air before the aircraft exploded, and it was believed that four crew members were taken prisoner by the North Koreans. In 1954, his family was notified that his status had officially changed from missing in action to deceased.