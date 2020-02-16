Roses and Raspberries (Feb. 16)

ROSE (roz) n. One of the most beautiful of all flowers, a symbol of fragrance and loveliness. Often given as a sign of appreciation.
RASPBERRY (raz’ber’e) n. A sharp, scornful comment, criticism or rebuke; a derisive, splatting noise, often called the Bronx cheer.
We hereby deliver:
• ROSES to the Oregon Department of Transportation for lowering speed limits on South Third Street/Highway 99W starting next week.
The busy four-lane has seen three tragic pedestrian or bicyclist deaths in an 18-month span. ODOT’s decision is the latest move by state and local officials to improve safety in the South Third corridor since 11-year-old Rhiana Daniel was fatally injured by a car while using a marked crosswalk on Jan. 8.
We can only hope the changes add up to safer conditions for all road users.
• ROSES to Safe Place, a new effort in the Corvallis area to provide safe housing for people transitioning from life on the street to a more stable living situation.
A coalition of local faith communities is partnering with the Corvallis Sustainability Coalition to build microshelters – simple wooden structures about the size of a garden shed – that would be sited on church properties around the city. With labor donated by area contractors, several of the structures have already been built and more are under construction.
Recent changes to state law provide an avenue for local governments to permit this kind of housing as a way to address the growing crisis of homelessness. So far, however, Corvallis and Benton County lack implementing ordinances to bring local code into line with those laws.
We encourage local officials to move as quickly as possible to enable this sensible, cost-effective and humane response to a dire social need while also working closely with shelter operators and law enforcement to address the very real concerns of neighbors as these new facilities come on line.
• RASPBERRIES to criminals who prey on the generosity of others by copying the redemption codes from gift cards and then siphoning funds from the accounts as soon as the cards are activated.
Philomath resident Jackie Weiner fell afoul of this scam when she purchased $450 worth of Vanilla Visa gift cards from the Albany Walgreens store as a Christmas present for her daughter, whose family is struggling to pay medical bills for a son with cancer. When Weiner’s daughter tried to use the cards, she discovered that most of them had already been drained by tech-savvy thieves. Only a single $50 card still held the funds Weiner had put into it.
After receiving a phone call from the newspaper, Walgreens replaced the lost Visa cards with a Walgreens card of equal value (the company gets a rose for that) even though the ultimate financial responsibility lies with the bank that issued the cards.
As our financial system becomes ever more heavily reliant on electronic transactions, creative criminals keep finding new ways to relieve us of our hard-earned cash. Buyer beware.
• ROSES to a pair of benefactors who pulled out their checkbooks to help local college students.
Retiring Linn-Benton Community College President Greg Hamann on Friday announced a $25,000 donation to the school to establish the Greg and Rita Hamann Freedom Fund. The endowment will support freedom of expression, academic freedom and the ability to learn from different points of view by bringing in speakers, paying stipends to students and other means.
In today’s increasingly polarized political environment, it’s more important than ever to support the spirit of open inquiry on college campuses, and we applaud the Hamanns’ generous and thoughtful gift.
Earlier in the week, retiring Oregon State University President Ed Ray announced a $1 million endowment by OSU alumnus Thomas Toomey to provide financial support to students struggling to pay for basic needs such as food and rent while carrying a full load of classes and covering tuition.
A college education is crucial in laying the foundation for a successful career, but the cost of tuition has soared as states cut back on funding to public universities. For many students from less affluent families, a four-year degree is becoming financially unattainable.
OSU has come up with a number of creative ways to keep economically stressed students from dropping out, and Toomey’s generous donation will greatly bolster those efforts. But it’s a sobering measure of need that one of the busiest places on campus is the Human Services Resource Center, where homeless students can take a shower and those with empty cupboards can pick up a box of staples at the food bank.