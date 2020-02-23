Roses and raspberries (Feb. 23)

ROSE (roz) n. One of the most beautiful of all flowers, a symbol of fragrance and loveliness. Often given as a sign of appreciation.
RASPBERRY (raz’ber’e) n. A sharp, scornful comment, criticism or rebuke; a derisive, splatting noise, often called the Bronx cheer.
We hereby deliver:
• RASPBERRIES to the tanker truck accident that injured a driver, closed a state highway, contaminated large amounts of soil and polluted the North Santiam River.
Around 8 a.m. last Sunday, a double tanker truck hauling 6,500 gallons of gasoline and 4,100 gallons of diesel fuel crashed on Highway 22 about 8 miles east of Idanha, near the head of Detroit Lake and the Marion-Linn County line. The driver was hurt, although thankfully his injuries reportedly were not severe. The damage to the road and the environment, however, was significant.
According to the Oregon Department of Transportation and Department of Environmental Quality, an estimated 7,800 gallons of petroleum products spilled from the tanks, dousing the asphalt and soaking into the soil, with an undetermined amount of fuel seeping into the North Santiam River flowing alongside the highway.
By Thursday, crews had removed 6,200 tons of contaminated soil from the area and hauled it to landfills in Eugene and Corvallis for disposal. A 600-foot section of highway was scheduled to be repaved on Friday.
Roughly 700 feet of hard and absorbent boom was placed in the river to contain and collect spilled fuel in the water. According to the DEQ, sampling data showed chemical contamination well below safe levels for drinking water and concentrations appeared to be declining, but monitoring will need to continue as long as a petroleum sheen remains on the surface.
A 30-mile stretch of highway between mileposts 53 and 81 was closed all week to allow cleanup and repair crews to do their work. The highway was expected to reopen late Friday or early Saturday.
The accident could have been worse for all concerned, but it was certainly bad enough.
• ROSES to the family of Rhiana Daniel, the 11-year-old Corvallis girl who died after being hit by a car while crossing South Third Street on Jan. 8.
Her tragic death has sparked outrage and demands for safety improvements, and some work has already begun on that section of road, where two bicyclists also have died in the last year and a half. On Tuesday, however, the anger was set aside as about 200 people came together for a memorial service at Calvary Chapel in north Corvallis.
For an hour and a half, the church sanctuary was filled with happy memories as friends, families and well-wishers shared fond recollections of a little girl who radiated love during her short but, by all accounts, happy life. Tears were shed, to be sure, but the overwhelming emotion during the service was the gratitude felt by the people whose lives Rhiana had touched.
“The best way to honor Rhiana is to tell the people you love that you love them – and tell other people you love them, too,” said her father, Roy Daniel. “Nothing’s going to cure the pain in your heart but love.”
Well said.
• RASPBERRIES to the safety lapses that contributed to the injury of two workers at an Albany-area metals refinery last summer.
On Aug. 15, an explosion in a titanium furnace at the Selmet foundry on Seven Mile Lane blew a hole in the building’s roof and injured two workers, including one who suffered second- and third-degree burns over two-thirds of his body.
On Wednesday, Oregon Occupational Safety and Health fined the company $27,500 for three serious safety violations in connection with the accident. The agency determined Selmet had failed to account for the safety of its employees in the layout and design of the foundry and had overlooked proper work clothing and equipment.
Selmet manufactures specialty metal items for the aerospace industry. The company has invested millions of dollars to expand its operations in recent years and now employs about 800 people locally. These are good blue-collar jobs, but as the August explosion makes abundantly clear, the work can be dangerous.
In calculating the fine for this incident, Oregon OSHA upped the penalty by 10 percent because Selmet has had nine reportable accidents in the last three years.
In a statement, a spokesman for the plant’s parent company said, “The safety of our employees is our highest priority.” If that’s true, the company will invest in better safety measures to protect its workers in the future.