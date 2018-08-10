Crews with the Oregon Department of Transportation will be paving and patching areas in Lincoln, Benton and Linn counties over the next two months to fix areas of rough road and improve safety.
Travelers should expect crews to be in an area one to three days to complete the work. Plan for lane closures and up to 20-minute delays.
Work has begun and is scheduled to be completed by the end of September. All schedules are subject to change and are weather dependent.
The remaining dates and locations:
- Aug. 13: OR 223, milepost 12.
- Aug. 14-16: OR 501, Lobster Valley, milepost 0–7.
- Aug. 20-21 OR 18 west of Grand Ronde, milepost 12.7-17 (night work).
- Aug. 22: U.S. 101 north of Lincoln City, milepost 112.5 (night work).
- Aug. 23: U.S. 101, Beverly Beach, milepost 135 (night work).
- Aug 27-28: OR 34, Waldport to Westwood Village, milepost 1-8.
- Aug 29: OR 34, milepost 22-25.
- Aug. 30: U.S. 101, Waldport to Yachats, milepost 156 -163.
- Sept. 4: OR 99E, Harrisburg to Junction City, milepost 28.6-32.3.
- Sept. 5: OR 228, milepost 16-21 and OR 226, milepost 9-24.
- Sept. 6: U.S. 20 at Sweet Home.
- Sept. 10: OR 223 at Kings Valley.
- Sept. 17-19: U.S. 101, Lincoln City, milepost 112-117 (night work).
- Sept. 20: OR 18, Rose Lodge, milepost 15 (night work).
- Sept. 24-26: OR 99W, Corvallis, milepost 78-84.
- Sept. 27: Interstate 5, Albany, off ramp night work.
For updates on traffic, go to www.TripCheck.com or call 511.
Access for pedestrians, including those with disabilities, is available and identified through or around work zones.
