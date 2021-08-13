Riverside Hall event canceled by COVID

The Aug. 22 celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Riverside Community Hall in Albany has been canceled because of COVID.

Chet Houser, president of the Riverside Community Events Hall Association, noted that with increased hospitalizations and ICU beds filling up, that he and his organizers did not feel the event could be held safely.

“The whole point of the event was to get our neighbors together and talk and see the rest of the community,” said Houser, who added that the committee also wanted to give folks in the Riverside area an opportunity to enjoy the hall, which has received a $46,000 spruce-up during the past two years.

Houser said he and the committee will brainstorm regarding possible future dates for a celebration of the hall.

