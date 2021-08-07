Riverside Community Hall set for 100th celebration

“If the Riverside Community Hall could talk, it would have a lot of stories to tell during its 100 years of existence.”
That’s the lead paragraph of a biographical sketch of the hall submitted to the Democrat-Herald by former Riverside area resident John Buchner. We can’t possibly improve upon it, so we won’t even try.
A great building and gathering place on the road between Albany and Corvallis is turning 100. A celebration is planned for Aug. 22 (see information box), with organizers encouraging current and former residents of the Riverside area and former students at the nearby school to show up and participate.
The Riverside community, according to residents, is bordered by the Willamette River to the west, Highway 34 to the south, the Calapooia River/Oakville Road to the east and Bryant Drive to the north.
“We’re proud of the place and we want it to continue,” said Chet Houser, president of the Riverside Community Events Hall Association. “And we want others to be enthusiastic about it.”
Chet and his wife, Charlotte, live across Riverside Drive from the hall. Charlotte attended the adjacent school in her elementary years. The couple took the Democrat-Herald on a tour earlier this week. The building has received a $46,000 face lift, with new paint, cleaning, updated restroom fixtures, and ceiling and window repairs.
All of the money has been raised in the past two years as association members worked toward the 100th celebration.
There are new sidewalks out front, donated by Bob and Eileen Richards. A concrete pad has been poured under a spruce tree for a bench to honor the Richards couple, but Chet Houser said “it’s on a ship someplace because of COVID.”
Thursday, Houser could be seen raking and tidying the front lawn.
The spruce tree, it should be noted, was planted in 1948 by members of the Riverside Garden Club. The tree and other plantings on the grounds were meant to honor those who died during World War II.
The pandemic also has limited the number of events the hall can host. Rental income from such occasions are the hall’s main source of income. It is used for and has been used for baby showers, weddings, family reunions, Grange meetings, music and drama programs, graduations, craft markets, harvest fairs, 4-H meetings, flower shows, garden clubs and political rallies.
In recent years, in line with demographic changes in the mid-valley, Hispanic quinceañera celebrations also have been popular.
Political rallies? According to an Albany Democrat story in January 1923 that Bluchner quoted in his sketch, “the Riverside Community Hall is the open forum for the discussion of all public questions subject to the rules laid down by the managers, and is regarded as the storm center for clearing up many live issues.”
Let’s see, in 1923, we might have been discussing prohibition, which ran from 1920 to 1933, or farm prices or the Warren Harding administration (unfortunately the 29th U.S. president died in July of that year). Or maybe the Nov. 18, 1922 Oregon-Oregon State football game, which the Ducks won 10-0 after two consecutive years of 0-0 ties.
“That was what happened 100 years ago,” said Charlotte House. “People got together and built this hall so we could have social events.”
Once up the front steps and inside the main room, you are transported back into time. Well-maintained pew-like benches ring the room on 6-inch risers. The tongue-and-groove fir floor is original, although Chet Houser thinks too much more sanding will uncover too many nail heads.
The small stage, about two feet above floor level, could easily hold a good-sized band or choir, or a graduating class of a small, rural school. Downstairs in the basement, which is about 20 degrees cooler than outside, are the original tables and chairs and a massive kitchen. All will be put to use at the celebration.
The basement also contains is a wall clock which came from an Albany jeweler named French’s, whose history, Buchner writes, dated to 1879, preceding by more than 40 years the hall itself.
The association also will have rented tents, tables and chairs on the lawn out front.
Easily visible from the grounds is the old Riverside School building, which had one-room, two-room and multiroom iterations before it was closed in the 1960s. Students, including Charlotte Houser, used to trek over to the hall for their lunches. Today, the school building houses a Head Start program.
“We want to educate those who come to the celebration,” Charlotte Houser said.
“We hope we can bring back some of that feeling of community that used to be here,” said Chet Houser.
Buchner’s sketch also notes that the land for the hall was donated by farmers Florence and Eugene Canning in 1920. A 1922 Albany Democrat item notes a planned dedication service and banquet planned for “the best hall in the county.”
The building cost an estimated $5,000. Ahead for the trustees and building committee, the article notes, was "a modern lighting system."
