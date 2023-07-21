Albany's annual River Rhythms summer concert series started Thursday, July 20, with one notable absence: the river.

With a downtown waterfront construction project underway, Albany's summer staple has been temporarily relocated this year to Timber Linn Memorial Park, east of Interstate 5 — and the Willamette River.

But that didn't stop hundreds from Albany and beyond flocking to hear the first live performance of 2023 in the summer heat.

Close Former 1980s teen pop star Debbie Gibson had command of the crowd in Albany during the 2023 River Rhythms Series. The 2023 River Rhythms series, temporary at Timber Linn Memorial Park, continues with a performance by Debbie Gibson on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Albany. Debbie Gibson performs during the first River Rhythms concert of 2023 on Thursday, July 20 in Albany. This year, the concerts are temporarily located at Timber Linn Memorial Park, not near the series' namesake Willamette River. River Rhythms attendees dance and sing along to late 1980s Top 10 hits by Debbie Gibson. Debbie Gibson performs at sunset as part of the River Rhythms series in Albany on Thursday, July 20, 2023. The River Rhythms series continues in 2023 at a temporarily location — at Timber Linn Memorial Park in Albany — with a performance by Debbie Gibson on July 20, 2023. Former teen pop start Debbie Gibson made her way through the River Rhythms crowd while singing and taking selfies along the way on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Albany. During her River Rhythms performance on Thursday, July 20, 2023, Debbie Gibson got down off the stage and spent some time in the crowd. Debbie Gibson performs her biggest hit "Foolish Beat" at the 2023 River Rhythms Concert on Thursday, July 20, 2023. Attendees of all ages dance to Debbie Gibson hits at the 2023 River Rhythms Series on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at Timber Linn Memorial Park in Albany.

Nor did the new venue disappoint concertgoers like Corvallis resident Andrea Casey.

"We were really pleasantly surprised," Casey said, who arrived at the park Thursday evening with her friend Jenn Stadstad, both eager to see '80s pop icon Debbie Gibson.

While Stadstad believes you can't beat the river breeze, she thought organizers had done well this year.

"They do a really good job of pulling in good talent," she said.

Albany resident Julia Harrison was equally amped: "I think it's just kind of fun to be able to gather with some friends and have a nostalgic flashback to the kind of music we grew up on."

Gibson's performance prompted Rich Mikulak to make the hour's trek south from Sherwood for similar reasons. He was in the U.S. Navy when Gibson released her first album back in the late '80s.

"Just having somebody of her caliber here in kind of a smaller town, that's impressive," he said.

On July 27, concertgoers can flash to the '90s with the alternative rock beats of the Spin Doctors and see the country and a cappella group Home Free the following week on Aug 3.

The legendary English rock band Foghat will close out the series on Aug 10. All concerts start at 7 p.m.

The Bacon Bros, featuring award-winning actor and "Footloose" star Kevin Bacon, were originally scheduled to appear at River Rhythms this year, but dropped out due to "unforeseen circumstances."

But despite the river-less backdrop, or the ever-growing degrees of separation from Kevin Bacon (this reporter couldn't resist the temptation), fans, including Mayor Alex Johnson II, said there's plenty to love about this year's lineup, especially Gibson.

"I watched her when I was a young man. And she's just as beautiful as she was then and just as good as she was back then," Johnson said.

While this year's a little different, Johnson said, construction on the waterfront that will include a new stage is building excitement for next year's concerts.

"This is really special for Albany. And we're getting well known for putting on good shows, good concerts," he added, praising the Parks & Recreation Department.

While admission to concerts is free, River Rhythms organizers strongly encourage $1 donations per person to be paid at the gate. Visa and Mastercard are accepted, but cash and checks are preferable, according to the event website.

