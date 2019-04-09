With numerous roads in the Albany area closed by high water and the Willamette River still on the rise, the Albany Fire Department was making plans to contact residents in potential trouble spots Tuesday afternoon in preparation for possible evacuation.
Department spokeswoman Sandy Roberts emphasized that there is no immediate need for anyone to leave their homes, but the department wants to make sure people are ready and able to get out in a hurry if the situation worsens.
“We just want to make contact with folks, see how they’re doing, let them know what the river is doing and ask them about their plan. Do they have a plan just in case they need to be evacuated?” she said.
“We’re definitely not in a ‘go’ place.”
Roberts said firefighters would be concentrating on areas along Oakville Road, along the Calapooia River near downtown Albany and along the Willamette River, which appear to have the highest chance of flooding as the Willamette nears its crest around 5 a.m. on Wednesday.
Bryant Park, Takena Landing and Bowman Park were all closed by high water on Tuesday.
High water also closed both eastbound lanes of Highway 34 just east of Corvallis on Tuesday afternoon.
Roads were closed or under caution advisories in more than three dozen places around Linn County on Tuesday, including portions of Oakville Road, Tangent Drive, Bryant Way and Conser Drive in the Albany area; Abraham Drive in Halsey; Brownsville Road in Lebanon; Densmore Road in Scio; and Boston Mill Drive and Linn-West Drive in Shedd.
Upper Calapooia Drive south of Sweet Home is closed due to a mudslide, the second such slide on the route in less than a week. Linn County Roadmaster Darrin Lane said the slide was about 50 to 75 yards long and was 15.5 miles east of the road’s junction with Highway 228 at Holley.
“It’s about 3 to 4 feet deep and there is a lot of woody debris and mud,” Lane said. “There’s a fair amount of material there.”
Lane said Weyerhaeuser is clearing the site and Linn County will join in as crews respond to flooding issues in other parts of the county.
A complete list of road closures and warnings can be found on the Linn County Road Department website at http://www.co.linn.or.us/Roads/roads.asp.
Sandbags are available in Sweet Home at the site of the future city hall, 3225 Main St., and across from the library at the corner of 13th Street and Kalmia Street.
In Benton County, which escaped any serious flooding on Monday, several roads were closed by high water on Tuesday as the Long Tom River, Muddy Creek and other watercourses in the southern part of county overtopped their banks in spots.
About 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, a dump truck was swept off West Ingram Island Drive by fast-moving water, stranding two people in the cab for several hours until they could be reached by emergency responders.
“They were rescued by Corvallis Fire Department Swift Water Rescue and Harrisburg Fire,” said Jaimi Glass, a spokeswoman for the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.
There was a high water warning posted for West Ingram Island Tuesday morning, Glass said, but the road had not been closed at the time of the mishap.
“It was a husband taking his wife to work,” she added. “He thought the dump truck would make it through because it had made it in the past.”
The couple was rescued about 11 a.m., and neither was injured, Glass said.
No additional details, including the identities of the people saved from the stranded dumptruck, were immediately available on Tuesday.
Closures included parts of Old River Road, Greenberry Road, Smith Loop, Lakeside Drive and West Ingram Island Road.
Updated information on road closures around the county can be found online at https://www.co.benton.or.us/boc/page/high-water-updates.
No problems were reported within the Corvallis city limits, but officials were keeping a close eye on the rising Willamette.
“We had a Public Works crew on standby overnight and they had no calls, thankfully,” city spokesman Patrick Rollens said.
Sandbag-filling stations were set up at several point around the city for residents looking to protect their homes from rising water.
One potential trouble spot on Tuesday morning could be Highway 34 just east of the Willamette River near the Trysting Tree Golf Course, which has a history of flooding in periods of exceptionally high water.
“We’re in standby mode,” Rollens said.
Monroe, too, has avoided any significant flooding issues despite high water in the Long Tom.
“We’ve got water into the park, but no serious concerns,” City Administrator Rick Hohnbaum reported.