The annual Ride of Silence for bicycle safety is scheduled for Wednesday. Riders will gather at 6:30 p.m. at Osborn Aquatic Center, 1940 NW Highland Drive, with the one-hour ride set to get underway at 7 p.m.
“This will be a ride of silence to honor those who have been injured or killed, to raise awareness of the number of people who ride bikes and to ask that all share the road,” said ride coordinator Jay Thatcher.
This is the 15th such ride in Corvallis. The event had its genesis in Dallas, Texas, in 2003, and it has grown to include hundreds of similar events worldwide.
This year’s ride will have a different route, Thatcher said. Cyclists will pass the location on Highway 99W where cyclist Eric Austin was killed last June 27 while crossing the highway in a pedestrian crosswalk. A ghost bike has been returned to the spot, and Eric’s father Bruce will be on hand to speak to the riders.
The local effort started after Robin Jensen, a police cadet and Osborn Aquatic Center staff member was killed by a hit-and-run driver in August, 2004. Other local cyclists that have died include Jane Higdon in 2006, Ed Bomber in 2008, William Brown, Hank Bersani and Carin Norris in 2012, Grant Garner and John Shapley in 2015, and Randall Fox in 2016.
No particular skill or endurance level is needed for the ride, according to Thatcher. “Just wear a helmet and share the road. The leaders will stop often to let the line regroup,” he said.