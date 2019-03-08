Every year, about three days after the annual Northwest Art & Air Festival ends, Albany Parks & Recreation event and program coordinator Lynne Smith goes to her office and starts calling the city’s booking agent.
They throw names back and forth and she comes up with a wish list for the following year’s main stage entertainer.
This past year, somewhere in September, Smith narrowed the choices down and this week announced that Rick Springfield will be the headliner for this year's festival, which runs Aug. 23-25 at Albany's Timber Linn Memorial Park. Springfield will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24.
The selection has proven to a popular one.
“We have gotten a huge number of folks who are just ecstatic, they’re just happy,” Smith said.
Springfield is known for his 1981 No. 1 hit, "Jessie's Girl," for which he won the Grammy Award for Best Male Rock Vocal Performance. He also starred on the TV soap opera "General Hospital," as the character Dr. Noah Drake.
A main stage entertainer is a staple every year, but the festival — this year is the 20th edition — will see some changes.
While the food vendors, trolley rides to the airport for plane rides and hot air balloon rides will remain, the schedule will be a little different.
Doors usually don’t open until late afternoon on Friday, the first day of the festival, but this year people can start arriving at 11 a.m.
“The main portion, where the crafts and food vendors are, won’t be happening on Sunday. The only thing happening is the balloon lift and the airport activities,” Smith said. “We’re losing about an hour doing that but we had a lot of people inquiring why we didn’t open earlier on Fridays."
Central Willamette Credit Union will serve as the main sponsor for the overall event, taking over for longtime sponsor ATI, and additional family activities will be held throughout the festival.
“We’re looking to do different things with the hot air balloons like maybe have the kids run through while they’re airing up. We haven’t quite figured out what we’re going to do, but there will be new features,” Smith said.
For more information, visit nwartandair.org/.